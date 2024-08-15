Bicyclist Hit Multiple Times By Gunfire From 3 Men In Philly: Police

On Wednesday, Aug. 14 at approximately 7 p.m., police from the 1st District responded to a call about a person with a gun at 1500 Snyder Avenue.

Upon arrival, they found 25-year-old Kaishef Johnson, a resident of the 2200 block of South 22nd Street, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by Medic 11 at 7:08 p.m.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was riding a bicycle on the 1500 block of Snyder Avenue when three unknown males, dressed in all black with masks and gloves, exited a burgundy Nissan parked on Snyder Avenue at 15th Street.

The suspects approached the victim and all three appeared to fire shots, striking him multiple times. The offenders then fled eastbound on Snyder Avenue towards Broad Street in the same vehicle. Later that evening, at approximately 11 p.m. officers from the 3rd District found the vehicle unattended at 2000 S. Front Street.

Anyone with information about this homicide is urged to contact the Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334 or call/text the PPD's tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477). Tipsters can remain anonymous.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

