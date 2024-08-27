Armed Suspect Barricaded Inside Philly Home: Police

Police had chased the suspect into the home on the 2600 block of Muhfield Street shortly after noon on Tuesday, Aug. 27.
Check back for updates.
Philadelphia police were negotiating with an armed suspect who barricaded himself inside a home, authorities said.
