9-County Retail Theft Ring Busted: PA Attorney General

Marlin Polanco, Malik McDonald, Cartier Hardy, Homario Oldacre, and Lorenzo Walters were charged in Dauphin County with corrupt organizations, organized retail theft, and related crimes, Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry said on Monday, Aug. 26.

The total value of stolen goods is estimated to be worth more than $71,000, Henry said.

Between February 28 and May 30, the group allegedly stole over-the-counter medications and other health and beauty products from major retailers including Giant, Weis Markets, and Wegmans in 40 documented incidents across nine counties including Cumberland, Dauphin, York, Lancaster, Union, Lehigh, Berks, Chester, and Northumberland.

“These thefts not only impact businesses but also harm our communities by affecting the availability of essential products,” Henry said.

Polanco, 19, McDonald, 20, and Oldacre, 20, are currently in custody.

Hardy and Walters, both 20, have not yet been apprehended.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Aston-Brookhaven and receive free news updates.