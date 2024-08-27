8 Arrested In 'Operation Rat Pack' Cocaine Dealing Ring In Delaware County: DA

Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer announced the arrests in "Operation Rat Pack," on Tuesday, Aug. 27. A ninth suspect remains at large, he said.

The drugs were being supplied from Philadelphia and elsewhere, he said.

Charged were:

Baruti Mills, 46, Upland;

Leo Davis, 47, Chester;

Gregory Young, 52, Marcus Hook;

Gregory Council, 63, Downingtown;

Kareem Bannister, 37, Chester;

Louis Stillis, 53, Upland;

Anthony Major, 53, Philadelphia;

Breon Gethers, 38, Chester.

A ninth suspect – Nakia Jeffries, 49, Harrisburg, – has been charged and is currently being sought by authorities.

The defendants were arraigned by Judge Michael Culp and bail was set at $500,000 cash. The defendants have been remanded to the George W. Hill Correctional Facility. Their preliminary hearings have been scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 28, at 1 p.m., before Judge Walter Strohl.

