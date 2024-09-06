3 Critical After Falling 2 Stories From Cherry-Picker At Philly Construction Site: Police

The incident occurred shortly before 1 p.m. at a construction site on the 4400 block of Moravian St., Philadelphia police said.

Medic 9 and Medic 41 transported two of the men to Presbyterian Hospital, both of whom were placed in critical condition, police said.

Medic 41 also transported the third man to Lankenau Hospital, where "he remains in extremely critical condition," Officer Tanya Little, a police spokeswoman, said in a statement.

The scene was secured and is under investigation, she said.

