Tractor-Trailer Crash Closes I-81 Northbound In Dauphin, Lebanon Counties

A crash involving a tractor-trailer shut down Interstate 81 northbound between Dauphin and Lebanon counties on Sunday, Aug. 17, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation officials announced.

A map showing the area where the crash happened on I-81.

 Photo Credit: 511PA/PennDOT/Google Maps
Jillian Pikora
Read More Stories

The collision happened near Exit 85 for PA 934 South in Annville, prompting authorities to close the highway from Exit 80 at Grantville/Hershey to Exit 85, according to PennDOT.

Traffic was detoured off the interstate at Exit 80, where delays quickly built along alternate routes Sunday evening.

The closure was first reported at 6:33 p.m., and PennDOT said updates continued through 10 p.m. as crews worked to clear the scene.

No information about injuries or the number of vehicles involved has been released.

