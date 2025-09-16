Dump Truck Slams Into Two Lebanon County Mobile Homes, Pushing One Off Foundation

The crash happened at the intersection of Shanamantown Road and Clearspring Road at 5:42 a.m., according to the North Annville Fire Company.

The truck first struck one mobile home before coming to rest against the second, pushing it more than six feet off its foundation, firefighters said.

Both homes were occupied by sleeping residents at the time of impact. Crews assisted the homeowners out of their houses after the crash compromised the porch and front door.

The residents suffered only scrapes and bruises, officials said.

Emergency units remained on the scene until the dump truck was towed and the area was declared safe.

Responding units included Engine 67, QRS 67, Engine 67-2, Tower 1, Squad 58, Rescue 58, fire police, and local police.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Annville-Cleona and receive free news updates.