Fair 57°

SHARE

Commercial Fire At Weaber Lumber In South Annville

Flames broke out at a commercial business in South Annville Township, drawing multiple fire crews late Monday night, Sept. 8, emergency dispatchers confirmed.

An Annville Cleona Fire Department fire engine.

An Annville Cleona Fire Department fire engine.

 Photo Credit: Annville Cleona Fire Department
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

The fire ignited around 10:03 p.m., at Weaber Lumber located along the 1200 block of Mount Wilson Road, according to Lebanon County emergency dispatch.

Lawn Volunteer Fire Company is the lead agency battling the blaze, and multiple other departments were called in to assist.

The fire remained active as of 10:30 p.m., and no injuries have been reported.

The sawmill declared bankruptcy on Aug. 1, according to court documents and public records.

Authorities have not yet detailed what sparked the fire or the extent of the damage.

to follow Daily Voice Annville-Cleona and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE