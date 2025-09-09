The fire ignited around 10:03 p.m., at Weaber Lumber located along the 1200 block of Mount Wilson Road, according to Lebanon County emergency dispatch.

Lawn Volunteer Fire Company is the lead agency battling the blaze, and multiple other departments were called in to assist.

The fire remained active as of 10:30 p.m., and no injuries have been reported.

The sawmill declared bankruptcy on Aug. 1, according to court documents and public records.

Authorities have not yet detailed what sparked the fire or the extent of the damage.

