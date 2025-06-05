Fog/Mist 63°

Christian Tyler Harding Made Child Porn In PA Home: Feds

A 24-year-old Lebanon County man tried to produce child pornography and coerced a minor into sex acts, federal authorities announced in an indictment filed on Wednesday, June 4.

A man using a laptop.

 Photo Credit: Unsplash/charlesdeluvio @charlesdeluvio
Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora

Christian Tyler Harding of Annville is facing multiple federal charges after a grand jury indictment alleged he committed the crimes between January and February of this year, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Harding is accused of attempting to produce child pornography and enticing a minor into criminal sexual activity around Feb. 3. He also allegedly received and possessed child pornography between Jan. 1 and Feb. 27, the feds said.

The case was investigated by the Bowling Green Police Department in Ohio, the Western Lebanon County Regional Police Department, and the FBI. Assistant U.S. Attorney K. Wesley Mishoe is prosecuting the case.

Officials noted the charges fall under Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide Department of Justice initiative targeting child sexual exploitation and abuse.

If convicted, Harding could face life in prison, supervised release, fines, and a special assessment. 

