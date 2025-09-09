Brandon Thomas Zearfoss of Annville, was charged with felony burglary, felony criminal trespass, misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking, and misdemeanor receiving stolen property, according to police and court documents.

The charges stem from an incident on Saturday, March 22, when Lebanon Valley College Safety and Security located a man trespassing on campus at 131 North College Avenue in Annville. Before officers arrived, the man fled and dropped a coat containing compact discs stolen from the college, investigators detailed in the release. Police later identified the suspect as Zearfoss. An arrest warrant was issued on April 1 from District Judge John W. Ditzler’s office.

Zearfoss was taken into custody on Sept. 8. His preliminary arraignment was held that afternoon before Judge Anthony J. Verna, where bail was set at $25,000. Unable to post, he was committed to Lebanon County Prison.

He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Thursday, Sept. 18, in Lebanon County Central Court.

Court records also show Zearfoss faces a separate criminal trespass case from March 18, also filed by Western Lebanon County Regional Police. He has prior cases in Lebanon County, including burglary and criminal mischief charges in 2024 that were transferred to the Court of Common Pleas.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Western Lebanon County Regional Police Department at 717-838-8189 or submit a tip through Crimewatch.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Annville-Cleona and receive free news updates.