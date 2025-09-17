Donald Henson of Penn Hills, a township east of Pittsburgh, crashed a white Toyota Corolla into the gate around 2:40 a.m., the FBI said. He then removed an American flag from the back seat and threw it over the fence before fleeing the scene, Assistant Special Agent in Charge Christopher Giordano said in a Wednesday news conference.

No FBI personnel were injured, and investigators, including a bomb squad, responded to the scene, the agency said in a statement posted online. The car’s doors and trunk were open, and a black bag was pulled from the trunk with a winch. Officials added there appeared to be a message written on one of the vehicle’s side windows.

“This incident is considered a targeted attack against the FBI,” the agency said. “No FBI personnel were injured.”

Giordano told reporters that the FBI was familiar with Henson, who had come to the field office several weeks ago to make a complaint that “didn’t make a whole lot of sense.”

“We’re hoping by putting his photograph and his name out there, that we will start getting some tips from the public,” Giordano said while holding up an image of the suspect. “We look at this as an act of terror against the FBI. This was a targeted attack on this building. Thankfully, no one was hurt.”

Henson is believed to have a history of mental health problems but is not thought to be armed.

“So if any family members see this and they have any information that could help us safely take this individual into custody, that would be greatly appreciated,” Giordano said.

The public is asked to please call 911, call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI, or make a report online at tips.fbi.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

