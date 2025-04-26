Fair 58°

2nd Officer-Involved Shooting In Just Over 3 Hours Reported In Eastern PA

A second officer-involved shooting was reported within hours in eastern Pennsylvania on Saturday, April 26.

An Ambler Borough Police Department vehicle. 

 Photo Credit: Ambler Borough PD
Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora

The latest shooting happened around 7:34 p.m. in Ambler Borough, Montgomery County, according to Chief of Police Jeff Borkowski.

An officer with the Ambler Borough Police Department opened fire, striking a suspect who was then transported to the hospital, police said. The officer was not injured.

The Montgomery County Detective Bureau was notified and is handling the investigation under department protocol, officials said.

Earlier in the day, another officer-involved shooting happened around 4 p.m. in Buckingham Township, Bucks County. In that incident, a person was shot and hospitalized, according to the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office. Click here to read our full report. 

