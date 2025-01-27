Yuengling Expands West: PA's Iconic Beer Now Available In Illinois

Yuengling’s flagship brews became available on draft in Illinois on Monday, Jan. 27, the brewery said in a news release. The Pottsville company has remained family-owned and operated since 1829.

After the draft rollout, Yuengling fans in Illinois will be able to buy cans and bottles in stores starting in early March.

"On behalf of our entire Yuengling family, we are humbled by the devotion we've received from dedicated fans in Illinois that have been eagerly awaiting for Yuengling beers to be available in their favorite bars and restaurants – serving as a testament to the brewery's almost 200-year commitment to brewing the highest quality lagers, porters, and ales for consumers to enjoy," said Wendy Yuengling, Chief Administrative Officer and sixth-generation family member.

To celebrate the launch, Yuengling representatives will travel across Illinois, hosting sampling events and introducing their craft to new fans.

"Yuengling beers are known for their distinct character and unparalleled craftsmanship," said Colin Callahan, general manager of The Yuengling Company. "We take pride in brewing a beer for every taste and occasion, and we’re thrilled to share that with beer drinkers in Illinois."

Yuengling is now available in 27 states. The brewery expanded into Kansas, Missouri, and Oklahoma in 2023.

Along with its main brewery and museum in Pottsville, the company operates Yuengling Draft Haus & Kitchen in Tampa, Florida.

