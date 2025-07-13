Fair 86°

Woman Critically Injured In Allentown Shooting: Police

A woman was shot and critically injured in Allentown early Sunday morning, police announced on Sunday, July 13.

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Allentown Police Department
Jillian Pikora
Officers with the Allentown Police Department responded to a 911 call reporting gunfire in the 100 block of Pine Street around 1:58 a.m., the department said.

There, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers rendered first aid on scene until Allentown EMS arrived and rushed her to a nearby hospital, where she remains in critical condition, police said.

Investigators have not released her identity or the circumstances of the shooting. The case remains active and ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is urged to contact the Allentown Police Criminal Investigation Division at 610-437-7721 or submit an anonymous tip through the Tip411 website.

