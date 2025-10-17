Wawa Recalls Milk, Lemonade Products Sold In PA

According to the US Food and Drug Administration, the voluntary recall affects beverages distributed in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, and Delaware.

The company initiated the recall after reports of possible foreign object contamination in three of its bottled drinks.

The recall involves the following products:

Wawa Strawberry Lemonade, 16 oz (pint) – Code Date: November 7, 2025; approximately 2,750 units recalled.

Wawa Strawberry Milk, Lowfat Milk, 16 oz (pint) – Code Date: October 6, 2025; 30 units recalled.

Wawa HVD (Whole) Milk, 16 oz (pint) – Code Date: October 9, 2025; 154 units recalled.

All products were sold in plastic bottles and stored refrigerated, according to the FDA event filing.

Wawa Beverage Company, headquartered in Media, Pennsylvania, issued notifications to distributors and stores by email, the FDA said in an announcement this week.

“Potential foreign object contamination” was cited as the reason for the recall, according to the FDA.

No press release has been issued for this recall. Customers are advised to discard any affected products or return them to the store of purchase for a refund.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Allentown and receive free news updates.