Two Men Charged With Attempted Murder In Allentown Shooting: DA

Christopher Joel Colon, 32, and John Brace, 32, both of Allentown, are accused of shooting Jorge Alicea Jr. multiple times around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27, on the 400 block of North Jordan Street, according to authorities.

Alicea Jr. was found with multiple gunshot wounds and rushed into surgery by Allentown EMS, police said.

Video evidence showed Alicea walking across a porch to a double-parked car when someone fired several shotgun rounds from the vehicle's passenger side before it fled the scene, investigators said. Officers tracked the vehicle using Flock cameras and conducted a felony stop within 35 minutes of the shooting, police said. Colon and Brace were taken into custody at the scene, where a spent shotgun shell was visible inside the car, according to the release.

Further investigation revealed both suspects' involvement, police said, adding that a shotgun believed to be the weapon used was found in a drain grate along the vehicle's route. Officers also recovered additional evidence, including spent shotgun shell casings and projectiles from the scene.

Colon is charged with Felony Attempted Murder, Felony Conspiracy to Commit Murder, Felony Aggravated Assault, and Misdemeanor Tampering with or Fabricating Physical Evidence. Brace is charged with Felony Attempted Murder and Felony Conspiracy to Commit Murder, according to authorities.

Both men were arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Todd Heffelfinger on Wednesday night and sent to Lehigh County Jail in lieu of $500,000 cash bail. Their preliminary hearings are scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 6 in Lehigh County Central Court.

The charges were filed by Officer Robbie Gruber of the Allentown Police Department Criminal Investigations Division and will be prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Ashley Troxell and Chief Deputy District Attorney Edward Muir.

