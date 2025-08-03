Two Fatal Motorcycle Crashes In Lehigh County, Riders Died Within Hours Of Each Other: Coroner

The first crash happened in Allentown. A 25-year-old man was operating a motorcycle when it collided with a motor vehicle on the 300 block of W. Tilghman Street at about 3:20 a.m., the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office said. He was pronounced dead at 8:17 a.m. at Lehigh Valley Hospital–Muhlenberg. The cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries, and the manner of death was ruled an accident, according to Coroner Daniel A. Buglio.

His identity has been confirmed, but officials are withholding his name so the family can grieve privately. The crash is under investigation by the Allentown Police Department Traffic Safety Unit, the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office, and the Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office.

Later that morning, authorities responded to a second fatal crash on I-78 East near mile marker 58.9 in Salisbury Township. An adult male motorcycle operator was struck in a multiple-vehicle collision involving another vehicle and a tractor trailer, Buglio said. He was found lying on the roadway and pronounced dead at the scene at 11:15 a.m.

The coroner’s office has tentatively identified the man and is working to notify his family. The Pennsylvania State Police at Fogelsville Station and the Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office are assisting with the ongoing investigation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Allentown and receive free news updates.