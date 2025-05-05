Tower City Legion President Killed In Motorcycle Crash: Lehigh Coroner

Beth A. Burlile, 62, of Ashland, was a passenger on a motorcycle that collided with another vehicle on the 500 block of West Oak Street around 5:06 p.m. on Friday, May 2, according to the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office. She was pronounced dead at Lehigh Valley Hospital–Cedar Crest at 8:31 p.m.

Her husband, Marc Burlile, who was driving, remains hospitalized with serious injuries, according to the Frackville American Legion Post 398. The couple had been married for years and were both active in the local veterans’ community.

Beth served as president of the Tower City American Legion Auxiliary Unit 468 and was also the Schuylkill County Chaplain. She lived in Ashland and was originally from Shamokin, according to her Facebook profile.

Just days before the crash, Beth posted a birthday message to Marc on April 30:

“Happy Birthday to my Husband and best friend ❤️ Love you to the moon and back.”

Following the tragedy, Marc wrote in a heartbreaking tribute that the person responsible had been found.

“You don’t know how much you are missed and the people’s lives that you touched,” he said. “Cisco and I miss you a lot… I will never forget you.”

A service for Beth will be held Friday, May 9 at Fritz Funeral Home, 1323 Centre Street in Ashland. Viewing is scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon, with services beginning at noon. A reception will follow at *ower City American Legion Post 468.

Donations to assist with final expenses can be sent in Beth’s name to Fritz Funeral Home.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, May 6. The Frackville Police Department and Lehigh County Coroner’s Office are continuing to investigate the crash.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Allentown and receive free news updates.