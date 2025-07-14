Third Man Charged With Murder Of Angel Martinez-Velez In Allentown Park Shooting

Wilmer Esequiel Marte-Tavarez, 22, of Lords Valley, is accused of firing the deadly shots that killed Martinez-Velez, 25, at Fountain Park on Saturday, June 1, just before 6:30 p.m., authorities said.

Allentown police found Martinez-Velez fatally wounded on the basketball court at 924 Martin Luther King Drive. He was pronounced dead at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds. His death was ruled a homicide by the Lehigh County Coroner.

Marte-Tavarez is charged with Felony Criminal Homicide, Felony Conspiracy to Commit Criminal Homicide, and Misdemeanor Tampering With Physical Evidence, District Attorney Gavin Holihan announced. He was taken into custody on Friday, July 11 and is being held in jail without bail. His preliminary hearing is set for Thursday, July 24 at 1:15 p.m.

Two other men — Grelvis Estevez Cabrera, 27, of Bethlehem, and Carlos Nathaniel Landesta-Agramonte, 18, of Allentown — were charged last month with felony conspiracy to commit criminal homicide and misdemeanor tampering with evidence. Both remain in custody as they await trial.

Surveillance, Social Media, Fingerprints Tie Shooter To Scene

Witnesses at the park described the shooter as wearing a red jacket, black pants, and a mask before fleeing in a dark-colored Honda, which was seen speeding away alongside a white Infiniti.

Within two hours, investigators tracked the two vehicles through city cameras to Landesta-Agramonte’s East Court Street home. Both cars were seized under a search warrant.

Reviewing surveillance video, license plate readers, and tips from the community, detectives saw a man matching the shooter’s description exit the Honda, return shortly after, and place his hand on a specific area of the car. Fingerprint evidence collected from that spot identified Marte-Tavarez as the man in red. He was also seen on additional footage at the East Court Street home soon after the killing .

The case is being prosecuted by Chief of Prosecutions Patricia Mulqueen and Senior Deputy DA Ramma Mineo. Detectives Theodore Kiskeravage and Moses Miller led the investigation with assistance from Allentown Police, the Lehigh County Coroner, the Lehigh County Homicide Task Force, and the Regional Intelligence and Investigation Center.

Authorities continue to investigate and urge anyone with information to contact Allentown police at 610-437-7721.

Loved Ones Launch GoFundMe To Honor Angel

A GoFundMe campaign was launched by Kenneth Muñoz Agudelo to help cover funeral expenses for Angel Martinez-Velez. Organizers describe the 25-year-old as “a wonderful person” and “a great friend, brother, son, husband, and father” whose death left them “absolutely devastated.”

“We are struggling to find the funds to cover the cost of the funeral service, to give Angel the tribute he deserves, honor his memory, and say goodbye one last time,” the campaign says.

The fundraiser is titled “Donación en memoria de nuestro gran amigo Ángel Martínez V.” and is based out of Bethlehem is no longer accepting donations, but you can click here to view the full statement from the organizer.

