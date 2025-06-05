Taron Dortch, 44, was found guilty of Rape of a Child, Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse with a Child, and Sexual Assault, among other felony charges, following a three-day jury trial before Judge Robert L. Steinberg.

The sexual abuse occurred between 2019 and 2021 at several locations in Lehigh County, including a home in Allentown and an apartment in South Whitehall Township. At the time of the offenses, Dortch was in a relationship with the victim’s mother. The child was between 9 and 12 years old, prosecutors said.

In addition to the top counts, Dortch was convicted of:

Aggravated Indecent Assault – Complainant Less than 13 Years Old.

Corruption of Minors – Defendant Age 18 or Above.

Endangering the Welfare of Children – Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense.

Dortch had his bail revoked and remains in Lehigh County Jail. He faces up to 121 years in state prison and will be required to register for life under Megan’s Law, the DA's Office said.

Sentencing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 9, also before Judge Steinberg.

Evidence in the case was processed by the Officer David M. Petzold Memorial Digital Forensics Laboratory of Lehigh County. The investigation was handled by Detective Gregg Dietz of the DA's Special Victims' Unit and prosecuted by Senior Deputy District Attorney Sarah K. Heimbach and District Attorney Holihan.

