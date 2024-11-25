'Sweethearts' Movie Featuring Allentown Actress Out This Thanksgiving

Christine Taylor, who hails from Allentown and is married to actor Ben Stiller, plays Diane in "Sweethearts," which hits the streaming platform on Thursday, Nov. 28.

"Sweethearts" stars Kiernan Shipka and Nico Hiraga, and follows the two college freshmen who agree to break up with their high school significant others during Thanksgiving break.

What begins as a simple pact unravels into a wild night that tests their friendship and pushes them out of their comfort zones.

Directed by Dollface creator Jordan Weiss in her feature film debut, the movie boasts a standout cast, including Caleb Hearon, Tramell Tillman, and Joel Kim Booster. Also look for Jake Bongiovi, whose father is rocker Jon Bon Jovi, and Chloe Troast, a former member of SNL.

Taylor, 53, was raised in Wescosville, PA and reportedly attended St. Thomas More School and then Allentown Central Catholic High School.

Taylor got her start in the Nickelodeon series "Hey Dude" and later played Marcia Brady in "The Brady Bunch Movie" and "A Very Brady Sequel." She also starred in "The Craft" and "The Wedding Singer," alongside her husband Stiller.

