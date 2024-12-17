Suicidal NJ Man Crashes, BMW Catches Fire After Police Chase On Route 22 In Lehigh County

Troopers from the Pennsylvania State Police Troop M – Fogelsville Crime Unit were alerted to a suicidal male traveling into Pennsylvania from New Jersey on Monday, Dec. 16, at approximately 11:30 a.m., according to a release.

The man was spotted driving a BMW X-5 westbound on Route 22, police said. When troopers attempted to stop him, he fled, leading officers on a pursuit through local roads before returning to Route 22.

The vehicle crashed near mile marker 316.7, caught fire, and the driver was ejected from the wreck, police detailed. Troopers immediately rendered aid for self-inflicted injuries at the scene.

The man was transported to Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest for further treatment, authorities said.

The incident shut down Route 22 westbound with traffic detoured onto Route 309. Eastbound lanes remained open.

The Pennsylvania State Police Fogelsville Crime Unit is leading the investigation. Emergency responders, including the Bethlehem and Fogelsville Patrol Units, Cetronia Fire Department, Greenwalds Fire Department, and Universal Medical Response, assisted at the scene.

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, help is available 24/7. Call or text the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988.

