Stabbing, Gunfire Erupt During Fight In Northampton County: PA State Police

Troopers from PSP Troop M Bethlehem were called to 104 East Main Street in Bath Borough around 2:09 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 24, after reports of shots fired, according to the release.

When they arrived, officers learned a 23-year-old Allentown man had already been rushed to a local hospital. Investigators said the victim had suffered stab wounds during the altercation.

During the fight, two to three rounds were fired from a handgun in an unknown direction, state police said. No one was struck by the gunfire.

The Troop M Forensic Service Unit is assisting with the investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is urged to contact the PSP Bethlehem Criminal Investigation Unit at 610-861-2026 and reference incident number PA2025-1038082.

