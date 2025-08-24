Patrick J. Davie, 74, was pronounced dead at 12:47 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 22, at Lehigh Valley Hospital–Cedar Crest, according to Coroner Daniel Buglio. His cause of death was listed as blunt force trauma from the crash, and his manner of death was ruled accidental.

The wreck happened around 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 2, along the 300 block of East Railroad Street in St. Clair, Schuylkill County, officials said. Davie was driving when his vehicle collided with multiple parked cars before striking a utility pole. St. Clair police are continuing to investigate.

Davie, a proud St. Clair native, attended St. Clair High School before settling back into the community. On social media, he described himself as “happily retired."

Additional details about his life were not immediately available. His loved ones are invited to share information with Daily Voice by emailing jpikora@dailyvoice.com.

