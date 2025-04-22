Spartak A. Fedorovich, 38, of Phillipsburg, began sexually abusing the girl in Upper Saucon Township when she was 12, according to the Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office. At the time, he was living in the same household as the victim.

Police were dispatched to the home for a report of suspicious activity on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, and the girl later disclosed she had been in a sexual relationship with Fedorovich for over a year, the DA said. She testified during the trial, and investigators found a video that Fedorovich recorded documenting one of the sexual assaults.

Detectives determined Fedorovich had crossed state lines at least 10 times from New Jersey to sexually abuse the child, prosecutors said.

A jury found him guilty on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, of the following charges:

Felony Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse (2 counts).

Felony Statutory Sexual Assault (3 counts).

Felony Unlawful Contact With a Minor Involving Sexual Offenses.

Felony Aggravated Indecent Assault.

Felony Corruption of Minors.

Felony Endangering the Welfare of Children.

Misdemeanor Indecent Assault of a Person Less Than 16.

At sentencing on Monday, April 21, 2025, Judge Robert L. Steinberg ordered Fedorovich to serve 20 to 40 years in state prison. Prosecutors had asked for 72 to 144 years, but the judge imposed concurrent sentences on seven of the nine felonies, resulting in no additional time.

Fedorovich will be eligible for parole at age 56.

He is also facing related charges in New Jersey for similar abuse involving the same victim before they moved to Pennsylvania. Fedorovich is a Russian citizen, who was legally residing in the U.S. when the abuse occurred, the DA’s office said.

A sex offender registration hearing will be held in August to determine the extent of his reporting obligations. Prosecutors said he will be required to register for life.

The case was led by Upper Saucon Township Detective Matthew Faherty, with support from the Officer David M. Petzold Memorial Digital Forensics Laboratory, PSP Cellular Analysis Unit, Chief Deputy District Attorney Sara A. Moyer, and District Attorney Gavin P. Holihan.

