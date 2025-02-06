Shocking Photos Show Thousands Of Dead Snow Geese Piled In PA Dumpster Amid Avian Flu Crisis

The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture confirmed Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) infections in poultry operations across Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, and Lehigh counties. The outbreak follows the state’s first confirmed case of 2025 on Jan. 27, when a 50,000-bird flock in Lehigh County tested positive for the deadly virus.

The Shapiro Administration has escalated containment efforts, deploying state and federal resources to quarantine farms, enforce movement restrictions, and increase testing across Pennsylvania.

“All commercial poultry facilities within a 10-kilometer radius of infected flocks are subject to strict testing requirements and transportation restrictions,” state officials said. Dairy farms within three kilometers of outbreak sites also face new regulations as authorities monitor for potential spread.

This latest outbreak has coincided with a devastating avian flu resurgence among Pennsylvania’s wild bird population, particularly snow geese.

📸 Shocking photos show dumpsters filled with thousands of dead geese as state officials work to curb the crisis. See the full story here.

No Risk To Public, But Biosecurity Measures Tightened

While avian flu is highly infectious and often fatal in birds, there is no immediate risk to human health, and poultry and dairy products remain safe to consume if properly handled and cooked, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

However, officials warn that the virus can spread through clothing and vehicles, urging the public to avoid farms and respect biosecurity zones.

What Pennsylvanians Need To Know:

🔸 Poultry farmers should check the PADLS control zone map to determine if they are in a restricted area.

🔸 Wildlife watchers should report sick or dead wild birds to the PA Game Commission at 1-833-PGC-WILD (742-9453).

🔸 Anyone feeling unwell after contact with birds should call their doctor or the PA Department of Health at 877-724-3258.

The Shapiro Administration is pushing for millions in new funding to expand Pennsylvania’s animal testing capacity and fortify protections for its $132 billion agriculture industry. Learn more about the state’s response and budget proposals at shapirobudget.pa.gov.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Allentown and receive free news updates.