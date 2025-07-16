Scooter Rider Struck, Killed; Next-Of-Kin Still Sought: Lehigh County Coroner

The victim, a 52-year-old man tentatively identified as “John Doe,” was traveling along North 8th Street just north of West Chew Street when he was struck by a vehicle, according to the coroner’s report. The impact ejected him onto the vehicle and then onto the roadway.

The crash occurred around 5:30 p.m. on Friday, July 4, near the intersection of North 8th and West Chew Streets in Allentown, Lehigh County.

He was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, where he was pronounced dead at 8:46 p.m. on Tuesday, July 15.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday, July 17 at the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office & Forensic Center to help determine the official cause of death.

Investigators from the Allentown Police Department, the Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office, and the coroner’s office are actively working the case. The coroner’s office says it will not release the man’s identity until his next-of-kin has been located and notified.

