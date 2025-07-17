Scooter Rider Killed In Allentown Crash Identified As 52-Year-Old Rufus Martin: Coroner

Martin, 52, of Allentown, was riding a scooter northbound on N. 8th Street just past W. Chew Street when he was hit by a vehicle around 5:30 p.m. on Friday, July 4, authorities said. The impact ejected Martin off the scooter, causing him to strike the vehicle and land on the roadway, according to the coroner’s report.

He was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital–Cedar Crest, where he was pronounced dead at 8:46 p.m. on Tuesday, July 15.

An autopsy completed Thursday determined Martin died from complications of blunt force injuries. The manner of death was ruled accidental.

The Allentown Police Department, the Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office, and the coroner’s office are continuing to investigate the fatal collision.

Martin's family is invited to share details about his life, funeral, or fundraiser details with Daily Voice by emailing jpikora@dailyvoice.com.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Allentown and receive free news updates.