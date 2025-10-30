Roberto Gonzalez, 26, of Allentown, pleaded guilty on Sept. 2, 2025, to Voluntary Manslaughter – Unreasonable Belief and Possession of Firearm Prohibited, according to the Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office. He was sentenced by Judge Anna-Kristie M. Marks to 11½ to 28 years behind bars.

The shooting happened on Feb. 17, 2024, around 8 p.m. outside the East Side Fire Social Hall, 405 E. Walnut St., where a birthday party for a 1-year-old child was being held. Several masked men in hooded sweatshirts had gathered outside and a dispute erupted with party guests, investigators said.

Miguel S. Dalmasi, 33, of Alburtis, and father of two sons and a stepdaughter, according to his obituary, went outside to calm things down when a fight broke out. Gonzalez pulled out a firearm that had been illegally modified with a device allowing it to fire automatically, authorities said. Eighteen rounds were fired in seconds. Dalmasi died from multiple gunshot wounds.

The Lehigh County Coroner ruled the death a homicide. Investigators matched shell casings from the scene to a single firearm, and Gonzalez was identified through witness statements and surveillance footage, including Flock Safety cameras.

Dalmasi’s family described him as someone who “always put his family before anything & everybody,” according to a GoFundMe campaign that raised more than $5,000 from over 50 donations. Services were handled by Michael J. Grant Funeral Homes in Brentwood, N.Y., with burial at Oakwood Cemetery in Bay Shore.

The case was investigated by Allentown Police and the Lehigh County Homicide Task Force. It was prosecuted by Chief of Prosecutions Patricia Fuentes Mulqueen and Senior Deputy District Attorney Kevin P. McCloskey.

