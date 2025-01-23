Road Rage Shooting: Infuriated SUV Driver Shots Pick-Up Truck, PA State Police

The incident happened along the 5600 block of Schochary Road, on Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, around 10:20 p.m., police said.

John C. Miles allegedly fired two rounds from a .380 handgun at a pickup truck while driving his SUV, striking the bed of the victim's vehicle.

Miles was arrested on Jan. 22, and charged with:

Felony Aggravated Assault

Felony Discharge of a Firearm Into an Occupied Structure

Misdemeanor Simple Assault

Misdemeanor Terroristic Threats (2 counts)

Misdemeanor Recklessly Endangering Another Person (2 counts)

No injuries were reported in the shooting.

Miles remains in custody with bail set at $150,000.

The investigation was assisted by the Troop M Forensic Service Unit, Palmerton Police Department, and the Carbon and Lehigh County District Attorneys’ Offices.

