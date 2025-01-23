Road Rage Shooting: Infuriated SUV Driver Shots Pick-Up Truck, PA State Police

The incident happened along the 5600 block of Schochary Road, on Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, around 10:20 p.m., police said.
John C. Miles allegedly fired two rounds from a .380 handgun at a pickup truck while driving his SUV, striking the bed of the victim's vehicle.
Miles was arrested on Jan. 22, and charged with:
- Felony Aggravated Assault
- Felony Discharge of a Firearm Into an Occupied Structure
- Misdemeanor Simple Assault
- Misdemeanor Terroristic Threats (2 counts)
- Misdemeanor Recklessly Endangering Another Person (2 counts)
No injuries were reported in the shooting.
Miles remains in custody with bail set at $150,000.
The investigation was assisted by the Troop M Forensic Service Unit, Palmerton Police Department, and the Carbon and Lehigh County District Attorneys’ Offices.
