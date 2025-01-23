Fair 10°

SHARE

Road Rage Shooting: Infuriated SUV Driver Shots Pick-Up Truck, PA State Police

A Palmerton man is accused of firing bullets at another driver during a road rage incident in Lynn Township, Pennsylvania State Police announced on Thursday, Jan. 23.

Pennsylvania State Police

Pennsylvania State Police

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Pennsylvania State Police
A Pennsylvania State Police car

A Pennsylvania State Police car

 Photo Credit: Instagram/Pennsylvania State Police
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

The incident happened along the 5600 block of Schochary Road, on Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, around 10:20 p.m.,  police said.

John C. Miles allegedly fired two rounds from a .380 handgun at a pickup truck while driving his SUV, striking the bed of the victim's vehicle.

Miles was arrested on Jan. 22, and charged with:

  • Felony Aggravated Assault
  • Felony Discharge of a Firearm Into an Occupied Structure
  • Misdemeanor Simple Assault
  • Misdemeanor Terroristic Threats (2 counts)
  • Misdemeanor Recklessly Endangering Another Person (2 counts)

No injuries were reported in the shooting.

Miles remains in custody with bail set at $150,000. 

The investigation was assisted by the Troop M Forensic Service Unit, Palmerton Police Department, and the Carbon and Lehigh County District Attorneys’ Offices.

to follow Daily Voice Allentown and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE