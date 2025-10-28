Road Rage Shooting At Northampton County Intersection Has Troopers Searching For Gunman: PSP

Troopers from Bethlehem responded to the area of Nor Bath Boulevard and Savage Drive in Allen Township, Northampton County, around 9:15 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 24, after a report of shots fired, according to the Pennsylvania State Police.

A 33-year-old Allentown man was driving westbound in a white Kia sedan when a man attempted to illegally cross Nor Bath Boulevard against the light, investigators explained. The driver stopped to avoid hitting him, and that’s when the suspect walked to the rear of the vehicle and fired two shots from a handgun into the air.

The gunman fled on foot. No one was injured, and the vehicle was not struck, police said. A 9mm bullet casing was recovered at the scene.

The suspect is described as a white man with blonde hair and a blonde beard, about 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing approximately 170 pounds, and between 28 and 35 years old. He was wearing a dark hoodie, jeans, and a black hat.

Anyone who witnessed the suspect or has surveillance footage from the area between 10:45 and 11:10 p.m. is asked to contact Trooper Matthew Brennan with the Bethlehem Criminal Investigation Unit at 610-807-3355.

This is the second road rage shooting in Eastern Pennsylvania that Daily Voice has reported on in the last 24 hours. Click here to read about the shooting that injured a woman.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Allentown and receive free news updates.