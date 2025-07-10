Angel F. Gil, 32, of Allentown, was the subject of a long-term investigation by the Bureau of Narcotics Investigations for trafficking cocaine in Lehigh and Northampton counties, according to the AG's release. Agents executed search warrants at two homes and two vehicles connected to Gil on Wednesday.

At a home on Greenleaf Street in Allentown and another on Bangor Road in Nazareth, agents seized three handguns, a kilo of cocaine, and cash. Two of Gil’s vehicles contained five additional kilos of cocaine, two more handguns, a ghost gun with a high-capacity magazine, ammunition, and $35,000 in cash, investigators said.

Gil is prohibited from owning firearms due to prior felony convictions for drug trafficking and firearms possession, yet was allegedly armed with weapons that had “enhancements for increased proficiency,” according to AG Sunday.

“This defendant is a repeat offender who possessed deadly weapons… to protect his highly-profitable drug trade,” Sunday said in a statement.

Gil was arrested and charged with felony drug trafficking and six counts of possession of a prohibited firearm, court documents show. His preliminary arraignment was held Wednesday, and his bail was set at $500,000.

The Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office is prosecuting the case. Gil remains innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

Law enforcement agencies assisting in the takedown include the Allentown Police Department, Slate Belt Regional Police, and the Emmaus Police Department K-9 Unit.

