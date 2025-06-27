Rebecca Kowalski, 52, of Kingston, was pronounced dead at 4:42 a.m. on Thursday, June 26, at Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest, the Luzerne County Coroner's Office said on Friday, June 27. She died from complications of thermal burns and smoke inhalation sustained in a house fire on the 50 block of Payne Avenue at approximately 6:44 a.m. on Tuesday, June 24.

Kowalski, who had no use of her legs, was alone when the fire spread through the living room of her family’s home, according to her daughter Emily Kowalski. In a GoFundMe update, Emily wrote that her mother waited on the phone with 911, praying help would arrive in time. Firefighters were able to rescue her, but she suffered third-degree burns over 30% of her body and was taken to the burn unit, where she later coded and was briefly revived.

The family initially hoped for recovery and said doctors planned to implant a pacemaker and start dialysis. However, a CAT scan later revealed that she had no brain function. On Wednesday, June 25, her daughter announced the family had made the difficult decision to remove her from life support.

“She will reside in heaven now with her son, leaving one child to be with another,” Emily wrote. “My dad is absolutely heartbroken. Not only to start over — but to do it without his best friend.”

Rebecca Kowalski is remembered as a selfless giver and will donate any viable organs to help others live, her daughter added.

The fire left the family homeless and without any of their belongings. Emily launched a GoFundMe campaign titled Support Emily's Family: Rebuild and Recover, which has raised over $2,000 toward their goal of $2,200. Funds were planned to be used to secure a safe, wheelchair-accessible place to live, daily essentials, but will now be used for long-term care support for her father.

The Kingston Police Department and Kingston Fire Department continue to investigate the fire alongside the Luzerne County Coroner’s Office.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Allentown and receive free news updates.