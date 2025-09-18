Rape Of East Stroudsburg University Student Under Investigation: PSP

The assault happened along Smith Street in East Stroudsburg Borough, Monroe County, at 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 12, police said.

The following day, PSP Stroudsburg was dispatched to St. Luke’s Hospital–Monroe Campus after the student reported she had been sexually assaulted by a known male, according to the release.

Investigators confirmed the victim was an East Stroudsburg University student. No further identifying details about the suspect or victim were released.

The investigation remains ongoing under the Stroudsburg Crime Unit.

