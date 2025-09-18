Partly Cloudy 82°

Rape Of East Stroudsburg University Student Under Investigation: PSP

A student at East Stroudsburg University reported being raped on campus, Pennsylvania State Police announced on Thursday, Sept. 18.

Abeloff Center for the Performing Arts sits on the main University Circle entrance of the university.

 Photo Credit: Pennaltoid
Jillian Pikora
The assault happened along Smith Street in East Stroudsburg Borough, Monroe County, at 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 12, police said.

The following day, PSP Stroudsburg was dispatched to St. Luke’s Hospital–Monroe Campus after the student reported she had been sexually assaulted by a known male, according to the release.

Investigators confirmed the victim was an East Stroudsburg University student. No further identifying details about the suspect or victim were released.

The investigation remains ongoing under the Stroudsburg Crime Unit.

