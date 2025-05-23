Rafael Cabrera, 40, of Allentown, pleaded no contest to Felony Involuntary Manslaughter for the 2022 death of his son, Aydeen Cabrera, the Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office said. Cabrera was sentenced to five years of probation by Judge James T. Anthony.

Allentown police were called to the family's home on the 500 block of North Fenwick Street around 6:20 p.m. on Monday, July 4, 202,2 for a report of a toddler found unresponsive in a backyard pool.

Aydeen was transported to Lehigh Valley Hospital–Cedar Crest, where he was pronounced dead at 7:18 p.m. An autopsy determined he died from drowning, and the manner of death was ruled accidental, according to the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office.

Investigators said the child’s mother had handed Aydeen to Cabrera, who was already in the pool. She told police her son could not swim or stand in the water.

Cabrera placed Aydeen in a pool float that was clearly labeled with the warning:

“This is not a life-saving device. Do not leave child unattended while in use.”

Instead of supervising him, Cabrera reportedly began swimming laps and talking to a relative, according to police.

Aydeen slipped out of the float and remained underwater for approximately eight minutes before Cabrera discovered him at the bottom of the pool, the District Attorney’s Office said.

The case was investigated by Allentown Detective Suzanne Toth and prosecuted by District Attorney Gavin P. Holihan and Assistant District Attorney Joseph S. Holaska.

