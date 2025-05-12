Police Incident Leaves Man Dead; Next Of Kin Sought: Lehigh Coroner

The 45-year-old man from Emmaus was involved in a police response in South Whitehall Township earlier that day, according to the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office. He was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital–Cedar Crest, where he was pronounced dead at 2:59 p.m. on Sunday, May 11.

An autopsy will be performed on Tuesday, May 13 at the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office and Forensic Center to determine the official cause and manner of death.

The man has been identified, but his name is being withheld until after his immediate next of kin are notified and the autopsy is completed.

The death is under investigation by the South Whitehall Township Police Department, the Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office, and the Coroner’s Office.

