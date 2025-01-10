Evan Weaver, 45, of Weisenberg, and Jason Michael Krasley, 47, of Upper Milford Township, are accused of sexually assaulting the same victim between 2011 and 2015, authorities said. The pair face felony charges of Rape and Involuntary Sexual Servitude, as well as Misdemeanor Indecent Assault, Official Oppression, Prostitution, and Related Offenses, according to the DA.

Weaver, a current Allentown Police officer, is also charged with Sexual Assault, a felony of the second degree, while Krasley, a former vice officer, faces additional counts of Kidnapping, Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse, Intimidation of a Witness, and Criminal Coercion, the release states.

Both men were taken into custody and are awaiting arraignment at the Lehigh County Central Booking Center.

The charges stem from a long-running investigation by Lehigh County Detectives. While details of the alleged crimes remain sealed, the DA noted that the statute of limitations for the offenses is 20 years. If convicted, Weaver and Krasley could face maximum sentences of life in prison.

Krasley was previously charged on Nov. 15, 2024, with Felony Theft by Unlawful Taking, Receiving Stolen Property, and Tampering with Physical Evidence in a separate case. He remains free on $100,000 unsecured bail and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 29, court records show.

Both Weaver and Krasley are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law, Holihan emphasized.

The investigation is ongoing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Allentown and receive free news updates.