Poconos Party Homicide: Footprints In Snow Lead Police To Suspects

The chaos unfolded at 1329 Clover Road in Long Pond when Pocono Mountain Regional Police were called to a vacant home with its doors ajar and blood visible outside. Inside, officers found a deceased man who had been shot, police said.

At about the same time, a burglary in progress was reported on Mohegan Court, not far from the Clover Road property. Officers responding to that scene discovered footprints in the snow, which led them to two additional attempted entries and eventually to a third home where two suspects were located and taken into custody, authorities detailed.

The investigation revealed the Clover Road home had been rented as a short-term rental for a party, with multiple attendees coming and going. An argument during the event escalated into a gunfight, police said.

Two individuals suffering from gunshot wounds had already been transported to a Stroud Area hospital, according to investigators. None of the individuals involved have been identified, though police noted that all four suspects, including the two arrested on burglary charges, are Spanish-speaking and may not be U.S. citizens.

Charges against the arrested suspects include felony burglary, criminal trespass, and possession of a controlled substance. Police are still interviewing witnesses, gathering evidence, and working to positively identify those involved.

