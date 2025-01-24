Paul Menditto, 70, of Bushkill and an Allentown native according to his social media, faces one misdemeanor count of indecent assault and two summary counts of disorderly conduct and harassment, according to the release. He was released on his own recognizance following the charges.

Investigators said the incident occurred on Aug. 2, 2024, when Menditto was at a Milford-area barber shop for a haircut. He allegedly kissed a female employee on the neck without her consent. The act was reportedly witnessed by multiple people in the shop, authorities said.

“The alleged conduct is egregious and unlawful for anyone — let alone a sworn officer of the court who presides over criminal matters,” Attorney General Sunday said. “No one should go to work fearing they will be harassed and assaulted while on the job.”

Deputy Attorney General Rachael Coleman will prosecute the case. Menditto is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

