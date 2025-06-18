Park Planned In Coopersburg To Honor Memory Of Ayden Scharper, 19, Mom Says

Ayden J. Scharper, 19, died by suicide in Allentown on Friday, June 6, and now his family is working to preserve his memory by building a recreational space that reflects his love for sports and the outdoors.

His mother, Jessica Scharper, launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise $30,000 for a park in Coopersburg. In the first four days, it has brought in more than $22,000 from over 200 donors.

“New homes and developments are going up everywhere, but we aren’t seeing safe new places for kids to play,” she wrote. “Ayden loved soccer and being outside. We want to make a place that reflects his spirit and brings joy to local families.”

The planned park aims to feature a small soccer field, a dedicated kicking wall, and a playground, according to the fundraiser description. If a new park cannot be built, the funds will be used to improve the Southern Lehigh Living Memorial Park.

Jessica noted that the nearest parks—Liberty Bell School and Southern Lehigh’s Living Memorial—require children to walk 27 to 34 minutes along narrow roads with few sidewalks, often crossing dangerous intersections like Route 309.

“Your support will help us enhance a space where memories are made, friendships are formed, and Ayden’s legacy lives on,” she wrote.

Ayden was a nationally ranked punter and kicker who played for both Southern Lehigh and Muhlenberg College. He was also a passionate film photographer and youth sports mentor. He graduated from Southern Lehigh High School in 2023, where he was a standout in soccer, football, and track. One of his proudest moments came when he helped lead the boys’ soccer team to Colonial League and District Championship wins—the first in over two decades, according to his obituary shared by Naugle Funeral & Cremation Service, Ltd.

He was studying Business at Muhlenberg College, where he joined the football team as a kicking specialist. Outside of academics, Ayden worked as a snowboard instructor at Bear Creek Mountain Resort and held jobs at Brooks Brothers and Planet Fitness. He was known for his passion for adventure, photography, travel, and time with loved ones.

Ayden is survived by his parents, Noah and Jessica Scharper, his younger brother Noah, and a large extended family. He was born in Bethlehem and deeply loved by teammates, classmates, and relatives.

Services were held on Saturday, June 14, at Naugle Funeral & Cremation Service, Ltd., 135 W. Pumping Station Road in Quakertown.

His full obituary can be found here.

Those wishing to support the park project can donate by clicking here.

