PA Museum Heist Crew Convicted In Decades-Long Crime: Feds

Three members of a Pennsylvania-based museum heist crew were convicted after a four-week federal trial for their roles in a 20-year conspiracy that saw the theft of fine art, sports memorabilia, and historic artifacts worth over $4 million, the FBI announced on Tuesday, Feb. 11.

Nicholas Dombek, 54, of Thornhurst, Damien Boland, 48, of Moscow, and Joseph Atsus, 48, of Roaring Brook were found guilty of conspiracy to commit theft of major artwork, concealment and disposal of major artwork, and interstate transportation of stolen property, along with multiple related charges, according to Acting U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus on Saturday, Feb. 8.

The crew targeted museums and institutions across at least five states, stealing items that included:

Stolen Items

Andy Warhol’s Le Grande Passion and Jackson Pollock’s Springs Winter, stolen in 2005 from the Everhart Museum in Scranton, PA.

Yogi Berra’s 10 World Series rings, seven other championship rings, and two MVP plaques, worth over $1 million, stolen in 2014 from the Yogi Berra Museum & Learning Center in New Jersey.

Roger Maris’ Hickok Belt and MVP Trophy, stolen in 2016 from the Roger Maris Museum in North Dakota.

Six boxing championship belts, stolen in 2015 from the International Boxing Hall of Fame in New York.

14 trophies and awards valued at over $300,000, stolen in 2012 from the Harness Racing Museum in New York.

Three antique firearms worth $1 million, stolen in 2006 from Space Farms Zoo & Museum in New Jersey.

A Tiffany Lamp, stolen in 2010 from the Lackawanna Historical Society in Pennsylvania.

Gold nuggets worth $400,000, stolen in 2011 from the Sterling Hill Mining Museum in New Jersey.

Jasper Cropsey’s Upper Hudson painting, valued at $500,000, stolen in 2011 from Ringwood Manor in New Jersey—later burned by Dombek to destroy evidence, authorities said.

After stealing the items, the crew would transport them to northeastern Pennsylvania, where they melted memorabilia into metal discs or bars and sold them in the New York City area for significantly less than their market value, investigators said.

Investigation and Sentencing

Authorities have recovered some stolen antique firearms but say many of the other artifacts remain missing. Five additional co-conspirators pleaded guilty and await sentencing. Former co-defendant Alfred Atsus was acquitted at trial.

The FBI and multiple state and local law enforcement agencies across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, and North Dakota investigated the case.

Dombek, Boland, and Atsus face a maximum of five years for conspiracy and up to ten years for each additional charge. Sentencing dates have not yet been scheduled.

How You Can Help

As some of the stolen art is still missing you might be able to help solve that mystery.

Download the FBI's stole art app and submit tips.

