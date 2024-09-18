Livi E. Beltran Fernandez was found shot dead in a home in the 2000 block of East Cedar Street around 1:10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5, as explained by the Lehigh County Coroner Daniel Buglio and previously reported by Daily Voice. Her cause of death was ruled a homicide.

Jesus J. Cruz Ortiz, 53, of Easton, was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot at the same address, Buglio said. His cause of death was ruled a suicide.

Livi, a native of Puerto Rico, was a cafeteria server at Harrison Morton Elementary School in Allentown, according to her obituary published by Herron Funeral Homes.

Tina Perez-Beltran organized a GoFundMe to cover the expenses of a memorial and funeral which took place on Sept. 11 and 12.

"I’m pretty sure most of you have seen on the news by now on how it occurred and that makes it even worst," Tina wrote. "She was an absolute light and kind soul in the world. We are currently grieving very much and this is our first person in the family who has died so we are new to this."

Livi lit up the room wherever she went and she cared so deeply about everyone, Tina explained.

Her coworker wrote the following on the GoFundMe:

"Your mother is a very special person who I had the pleasure of meeting 11 years ago. Not only working together each day but just talking about whatever was going on, laughing together, hearing her do her happy “yell” especially on Fridays and telling her I didn’t know what I would do without her……..never ever thinking I’d be writing something like this. Her smile lit up a room or a kitchen and made others smile, especially when she was being mischievous. I cannot imagine your grief at this time but as strong as LIvi was I know she gave that to you, her children. I hope your heavy hearts lighten a little knowing how much your mother was loved and will be missed. My thoughts and prayers will continue to be with your family. Livi you are LOVED and THANK YOU for being a friend!"

She also was survived by a son, Yaniel Fonseca Beltran; three brothers, Jose G. Toro Fernandez, Jose A. Toro Fernandez, and Nelson J. Beltran Fernandez; and two sisters Isabel Beltran Fernandez and Lilliam Beltran Fernandez.

"My mom deserved the world if we could give it to her we would," Tina continued. "We would really appreciate it if you could contribute anything. My mom was so loved and she was such an amazing person."

Nearly $12,000 was raised as of Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 18.

