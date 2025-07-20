‘My Brother Was Drugged And Beaten To Death,’ Family Says After Allentown Field Discovery

Angela Warner-Logothetis, owner of Mom’s Helping Hands House Cleaning Service, says David wasn’t just an employee—he was family.

“David was one of my best friends. He became family to us,” Warner-Logothetis wrote in an email to *Daily Voice*. “He affectionately referred to me as ‘momma dukes.’ I love that we had such a profound effect on each other.”

Kittredge worked with Angela for nearly a year. She described them as a “team,” exchanging daily good morning messages and lifting each other up before tackling each day's jobs.

“So many great memories, that shouldn't have had an ending so soon,” she wrote. “He was a beautiful light. His energy and spirit were something that filled wherever he was. Anyone who got to know him felt his passion for life.”

Hope For Justice

Warner-Logothetis said she stood by David through recent challenges and is now hoping for answers in his death.

“I had been with him through recent events, helping him deal and cope with the fact of what the person had done—who invaded his home and wrecked the entirety of David’s heart,” she wrote. “And the person who did this is still out there.”

She urged police to pursue justice:

“I pray that our officers find that person. Although there is no amount of justice that can bring David back, he is someone that could never—and will never—be forgotten.”

An Ongoing Investigation

Kittredge was found dead in a fielded area along the 1400 block of Gaskill Avenue at 7:24 a.m., according to Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio. His cause and manner of death remain under investigation pending toxicology results.

Multiple agencies are investigating, including Salisbury Township Police, the Lehigh County DA’s Office, the Homicide Task Force, and Pennsylvania State Police.

His brother, Danny Kittredge, previously claimed David was "drugged and beaten to death." Authorities have not confirmed those allegations.

