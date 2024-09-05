Murder-suicide: Couple Shot Dead In Allentown, Lehigh County Coroner Says

A 44-year-old woman from Allentown was found dead of a shooting at about 1:10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5, in a home on the 2000 block of East Cedar St., according to the Lehigh County Coroner.

A 53-year-old man from Easton was found dead of a possible self-inflicted gunshot at the same address, the coroner said.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

In addition to the coroner's office, the Allentown Police Department, the Lehigh County Homicide Task Force and the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office are investigating.

Additional information will be released by the District Attorney's Office.

