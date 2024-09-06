Murder-suicide: Authorities ID Couple Shot Dead In Allentown

Livi E. Beltran Fernandez, 44, of Allentown, was found dead of a shooting at about 1:10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5, in a home on the 2000 block of East Cedar St., according to the Lehigh County Coroner Daniel Buglio. Her cause of death was ruled a homicide.

Jesus J. Cruz Ortiz, a 53-year-old man from Easton, was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot at the same address, Buglio said. His cause of death was ruled a suicide.

Autopsies were completed at the Lehigh County Coroner's Office and Forensic Center on Friday, Sept. 6, Buiglio said.

In addition to the coroner's office, the Allentown Police Department, the Lehigh County Homicide Task Force, and the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office investigated.

