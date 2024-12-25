Miguel Martinez, 56, of Allentown, and David Vazquez, 33, of Bethlehem, face multiple charges, including felony burglary, felony recklessly endangering another person, and several misdemeanors such as theft by unlawful taking, prohibited offensive weapon, and possessing an instrument of crime, according to Lehigh County District Attorney Gavin P. Holihan.

The charges stem from an incident at 1049 Broadway that began at 9:08 p.m. when Fountain Hill Police responded to a burglar alarm. Officers arriving at the scene observed two armed men inside the pharmacy. Vazquez allegedly pointed a firearm at an officer, who fired shots but did not hit either suspect, officials said.

Vazquez is accused of returning fire, discharging multiple rounds, two of which entered an occupied nearby home, authorities said. No injuries were reported.

The situation escalated into a standoff as the suspects refused to exit the building. Residents in the area were instructed to stay indoors, and the men eventually surrendered without further gunfire, police said.

A subsequent investigaton revealed the suspects spray-painted surveillance cameras inside the pharmacy and stole medications. A 9mm handgun and five discharged cartridge casings were recovered at the scene.

Both Martinez and Vazquez were arraigned before District Judge Jacob Hammond and are being held at Lehigh County Jail on $750,000 bail each. Their preliminary hearings are scheduled for 9:45 a.m. on Dec. 31, 2024.

The case remains under investigation by Fountain Hill Police, Lehigh County Homicide Task Force, and other law enforcement agencies. A separate investigation into the officer's use of deadly force is ongoing, officials said.

