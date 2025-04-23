Fair 63°

Michael Crumpler Dies In Poconos Area Motorcycle Crash

A 38-year-old man died after crashing his motorcycle into a utility pole in Monroe County, the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office announced on Wednesday, April 23.

Michael Crumpler, of Middle Smithfield Township, was riding along the 700 block of Hollow Road in Smithfield Township when his motorcycle veered off the road and struck a utility pole around 6 p.m. on Sunday, April 20, officials said.

He was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital–Muhlenberg, where he was pronounced dead on Tuesday, April 22 at 2:27 p.m., according to the coroner.

The coroner ruled his cause of death as multiple blunt force trauma and the manner of death as accidental.

The Pennsylvania State Police at the Stroudsburg Station are continuing to investigate the crash along with the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office.

