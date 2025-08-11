Matthew Proud was pronounced dead at 5:33 a.m. on Monday at Lehigh Valley Hospital–Cedar Crest, according to the Mifflin County Coroner’s Office.

The cause of death was inhalation of products of combustion, and the manner of death was ruled accidental, the release said.

The fire happened at approximately 5:40 a.m. on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, on the 18 block of Sunflower Lane, authorities detailed.

In addition to the coroner’s office, the Mifflin County Regional Police Department is investigating.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Allentown and receive free news updates.