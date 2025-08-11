Fair 77°

Matthew Proud Killed In Derry Township Mobile Home Fire

A 68-year-old man has died following a mobile home fire in Derry Township, Mifflin County, the coroner announced on Monday, Aug. 11.

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Lehigh County Coroner's Office & Forensic Center
Matthew Proud was pronounced dead at 5:33 a.m. on Monday at Lehigh Valley Hospital–Cedar Crest, according to the Mifflin County Coroner’s Office.

The cause of death was inhalation of products of combustion, and the manner of death was ruled accidental, the release said.

The fire happened at approximately 5:40 a.m. on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, on the 18 block of Sunflower Lane, authorities detailed.

In addition to the coroner’s office, the Mifflin County Regional Police Department is investigating.

