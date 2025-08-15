Fair 81°

Matthew Hirsch Dies After 2-Vehicle Crash In Pennsylvania

A 31-year-old Stroudsburg man was killed when his motorcycle collided with another vehicle in Monroe County, the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office announced on Friday, Aug. 15.

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Lehigh County Coroner's Office & Forensic Center
Matthew R. Hirsch was pronounced dead at 12:34 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 15, at Lehigh Valley Hospital–Cedar Crest, according to the coroner’s office.

The crash happened in the area of SR 191 and SR 390 in Paradise Township at about 11 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 14, investigators said. Hirsch, who was operating the motorcycle, suffered multiple traumatic injuries in the collision, the coroner’s office detailed.

The manner of death was ruled an accident.

The Pennsylvania State Police Stroudsburg Barracks is investigating the crash along with the coroner’s office.

