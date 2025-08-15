Matthew R. Hirsch was pronounced dead at 12:34 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 15, at Lehigh Valley Hospital–Cedar Crest, according to the coroner’s office.

The crash happened in the area of SR 191 and SR 390 in Paradise Township at about 11 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 14, investigators said. Hirsch, who was operating the motorcycle, suffered multiple traumatic injuries in the collision, the coroner’s office detailed.

The manner of death was ruled an accident.

The Pennsylvania State Police Stroudsburg Barracks is investigating the crash along with the coroner’s office.

