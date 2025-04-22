The incident happened around 6:08 p.m. on Saturday, April 19, in the 600 block of Union Boulevard, according to the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office.

The victim, identified as Marie D. Colon Rodriguez, was operating a motor scooter when it collided with a vehicle, officials said.

“Ms. Colon Rodriguez was pronounced dead on Monday, April 21, 2025 at 11:09 AM at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Muhlenberg,” the coroner’s office said.

Her cause of death was listed as multiple blunt force injuries due to the collision. The manner of death is accidental, officials said.

Social media posts indicate Marie was a mother who had gone to beauty school.

The crash remains under investigation by the Allentown Police Department, the Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office, and the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office.

Services have not yet been finalized.

